Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James and Melanie Thompson – owners of Pride and Provenance, on Horton Street and next door to The Piece Hall – said they are devastated to have had to make the decision to stop trading.

"We’re heartbroken,” he said. “And grieving.

"We tried everything – absolutely everything – but there was nothing else we could do.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie and James Thompson from Pride and Provenance in Halifax

"Twelve good people have lost their jobs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James said tough trading conditions coupled with a lack of support for the hospitality industry have meant continuing with the restaurant is just not viable.

“I’ve not gone quietly,” he said. “I’ve been lobbying and writing letters.

"The amount of income this industry brings into the economy is eye-watering, and the numbers of people it employs are huge.

"It’s bars and restaurants and shops that are vital to the economy and the community but it’s not recognised enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He thanked everyone who has supported Pride and Provenance since it opened in 2018.

"We’ve met so many people and made so many friends,” he said.

"We’ve loved being part of the community and contributing to it.”

The restaurant has won several awards and a loyal following of customers for its brilliant team and amazing food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It held regular specialist dining events and even opened a luxury shopping space offering an Aladdin’s cave of tasty goodies.