Pride & Provenance in Halifax wins Yorkshire Choice Awards for Customer Service

James and Melanie Thompson. Picture: Danny Thompson Commercial Photography.

The venue, located in the Piece Mill, is owned by husband and wife team James and Melanie Thompson and also made one of the finalist positions at the 2019 awards.

The Yorkshire Choice Awards are a celebration of excellence and recognise and raise awareness of the most inspirational people and businesses throughout Yorkshire.

Owner, James Thompson said: “After such a challenging 18 months when we fought to keep the business alive by diversifying as a delivery and retail business and reopening our restaurant twice after each lockdown, it is an absolute joy to learn our fantastic team has been recognised for its customer service excellence.”

Following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and the inevitable shutting down of hospitality businesses in 2020, James and Melanie were unable to run the restaurant, café and bar so instead set about creating a home delivery service and later a small retail unit offering a curation of Pride & Provenance’s wine, beers, spirits, cheese and charcuterie.

Together, through the most adverse of times, they delivered their luxury goods, bespoke hampers and gift boxes to homes and businesses across Calderdale.

“From remembering the names of our guests, to sharing little gems about our locally sourced produce, Customer Service excellence is at the heart of everything we do," added James.

“Our wonderful customers still want the additional option of home delivery and retail so we are over the moon to say that we are soon to launch Pride & Provenance Markets, a brand-new retail experience that will open in late Summer 2021 underneath the Pride & Provenance café, wine bar, restaurant.