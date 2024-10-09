Primark, Wagamama, skating rink: What should open at Halifax's Broad Street Plaza now TGI Fridays has closed according to Courier readers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Halifax Courier readers have been having their say about what they would like to see open up there.
Once again, there was a substantial call for bargain clothing store Primark to come to Halifax.
The nearest Primark stores are currently in Bradford, The White Rose Centre and Huddersfield, and there has long been a demand voiced by some residents for the retailer to open up here.
There were suggestions for other clothes shops too, including H&M and Zara.
Some people would like to see the premises remain as a restaurant, with ideas that is should become an all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet place, a Nando’s, a Wagamama or a curry house.
There was also a call to bring Pizza Express – which used to be in Broad Street Plaza – back.
Other readers came up with a variety of different uses, including a roller skating or ice skating rink, a homeless shelter or a bingo hall.
The Courier reported on Monday how the Halifax TGI Friday’s was one of 35 closing immediately after a deal was struck to rescue the chain but not all of its branches.
It is not known how many staff the Halifax branch employed but it is being reported that across the country, more than 1,000 staff have lost their jobs.
If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.