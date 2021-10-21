Print firm acquisition for Brighouse based The Flow Group
Growth-hungry fulfilment firm, The Flow Group has acquired managed print company, The Personal Print Portal (TPPP).
Last month, the company completed the transaction to acquire The Personal Print Portal which offers a complete online service for business printing.
The Personal Print Portal was founded in 2019 by Andrew Robinson and Paul Somerville who initially met at a children’s party before sharing like-minded values to create the firm. Together, they saw a gap in the market for a managed print solution which simplified ordering business print materials online for businesses around the UK.
The bespoke software, which has been developed by Paul himself, allows customers to order a variety of business print material fully customised with their logo and designs.
The Flow Group managing director, Richard Standing commented: “Adding TPPP to our offering really is the missing piece of the puzzle. Having the ability to offer our clients a simple solution to their printing needs not only saves them time, but it speeds up the whole print ordering process and is far more cost effective.”
He added: “Existing clients have previously had to order their print material separately, however, now the process can be fully streamlined thanks to TPPP.”
Joint founder, Paul Somerville, added: “The technology behind TPPP is going to really enhance what Flow can offer as a company. We’re excited to see the platform go from strength to strength and provide business owners value for money.”
The Flow Group, which specialises in direct mail and fulfilment for SMEs through to blue-chip PLCs, has seen significant growth since acquiring print marketing firm, Mr Flyer, with revenue increasing to 2.6 million for 2021. Following the acquisition of TPPP, The Flow Group’s expected turnover for 2022 will be in the region of 3.6 million.