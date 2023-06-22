News you can trust since 1853
Professional Pizza Academy in Brighouse will fire up its ovens for the very first time next week

Yorkshire’s first Pizza Academy of Excellence, based in Brighouse, will fire up its ovens for the very first time on June 27.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Based in the headquarters of family ingredients business Eurostar Commodities, which is located on Birds Royd Lane, the first pizza master class will be taught by leading Italian Pizzaioli, Marco Greco.

Eurostar Commodities has a mission to bring together the best in traditional Italian pizza making with the highest quality ingredients the Pizza Academy of Excellence will showcase some of the biggest names in Italian pizza.

Pizza Chefs and professional cooks will enjoy and learn from Marco Greco as he brings all his experience and expertise.

Professional Pizza Academy in Brighouse will fire up its ovens for the very first time next week
The masterclass will cover working with high-hydration pizza, Contemporary and Neapolitan styles, and new trends in pizza including Pinsa Romana.

The event is free for professional chefs, and wholesalers and takes place from 10am to 2pm on June 27. Refreshments provided. Free onsite parking.

To attend register with Diane Crabtree by emailing [email protected] or 01484 320516

