Calderdale Council submitted proposals to revitalise the two towns to the Government’s Future High Streets Fund, and has successfully been awarded £6.3 million for Elland and £11.7 million for Halifax.

The Fund aims to renew and reshape town centres in a way that drives growth, improves experience and ensures future sustainability.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “We are excited that our plans to boost Elland and Halifax town centres can now progress, thanks to our successful application to the Future High Streets Fund.

“We have always been strong supporters of local high streets – we know how important they are to our economy, Calderdale’s distinctiveness and people’s lives. They are places that bring together our wonderful heritage, culture, independent businesses and tourism. Positive transformation work has never been more important, and our Future High Streets plans will support our Calderdale Inclusive Economic Recovery Plan to build back fairer from the pandemic.

“We thank local people for sharing their views on the proposals as part of our consultation, and look forward to progressing them to help Elland and Halifax to grow and flourish in line with our Vision2024 for Calderdale.”

The Government’s confirmation of Future High Streets funding means that the projects planned for Elland and Halifax can now move into development. Plans will be finalised and procurement will begin ahead of work starting to make the towns’ high streets more accessible, safe and welcoming.

Proposals for Elland include:

Improved access to shops and businesses on the high street, with new signage, lighting and street furniture.

An enhanced market square with improved space for market traders, food and entertainment.

Attractive spaces for people of all ages to spend time, including more trees and greenery, landscaping and a play area.

Following public consultation feedback about the need for community facilities, the project includes proposals to refurbish The Cartwheel Club as a multi-functional hub to connect the community to the high street, including a luncheon club and services for young people and young entrepreneurs.

Proposals for Halifax include:

Improved pedestrian routes, with art installations and easier access between the top and bottom parts of the town centre.

Creating a welcoming, greener space for local people and visitors to spend time in the George Street area.

Refurbishments and modernisations to two key historic buildings in the town centre; the Borough Market and the Victoria Theatre.

Bringing derelict land and buildings back into use to provide high-quality space for local businesses.

The Future High Streets projects complement the wider continued regeneration in Elland and Halifax and across Calderdale, including the ongoing West Yorkshire Combined Authority-funded A629 transport and improvement schemes, the refurbishment of Elland Library, a proposed Elland Railway Station, the development of office and retail space at Northgate in Halifax, and the proposed new Halifax Bus Station.