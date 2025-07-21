Property for sale: The 20 modern apartments in a Calderdale village up for sale with a £2m asking price

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
An apartment block in a quiet Calderdale village is on the market.

Thompson Court in Hipperholme consists of 20 flats and is now for sale with an asking price of £2m.

According to property agent Walker Singleton’s listing, the modern complex is over three floors and includes mostly a variety of one and two-bedroom apartments.

There are also two four-bedroom apartments in the attic, on the second floor.

The apartments are up for sale.

The listing says: “The apartments are leased to Pennine Housing 2000 Limited for a term of 22 years, and this lease is outside the scope of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954.

"Rent reviews occur every five years, with the most recent review dated January 14, 2021.

"We have been instructed to seek offers exceeding £2m for the freehold interest in the property.”

Anyone interested can contact Hector Nelson at Walker Singleton on 01484 477600 or at [email protected], or Lily Garside on 01484 477600 or at [email protected].

