Proposal to rename major market hall after Queen Elizabeth II

Two motions will be put before Calderdale councillors, with the first asking the council to resolve to rename Halifax Borough Market, in the process of millions of pounds of renovation work, in honour of the late Queen.

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) says in his submitted motion that it recognises “the huge contribution made to this country, and this borough, during the long reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.”

He goes on to say: “A major opportunity will soon be available to mark the legacy of the glorious reign of Her Majesty, upon the renovation of Halifax Borough Market.”

He asks the council to resolve to “commemorate her legacy and glorious reign by renaming the renovated Halifax Borough Market in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.”

A second motion councillors will debate relates to how councils are funded.

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) says councils must have a “fair settlement” if they are to help people through the cost of living crisis and grow the economy.

She says the council recognises the promise of national government that it will move from single to two-year settlements for local government funding, allowing better planning locally.

But measures proposed to address the cost of living crisis, while welcome, do not go far enough and put the burden of repayment on the taxpayer.

Councils are best placed to help provide a safety net for residents affected but with extra demands ranging from funding a national pay award for staff – currently unfunded by Government – to falls in main sources of revenue such as Council Tax, it will impact, she says.

Her motion calls for the Government to recognise councils will need assistance and sufficient funding to meet these costs.

Services likely to see increased demand include debt advice, housing advice, food for schoolchildren and social care, says Coun Dacre.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit Halifax Borough Market in 2018