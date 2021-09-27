Proposed Hipperholme development aims to aid demand for older persons accommodation

An artist's impression of the aerial view from Bridgehouse Road

Subject to outline planning consent being secured, Crosslee Park, which is on the site of the former Crosslee tumble dryer factory on Brighouse Road, will provide a new care home and assisted living facility as well as 24 retirement bungalows alongside 106 private one-to five-bedroom houses.

Delivery of older persons accommodation was identified by Crosslee Properties to help meet the considerable need documented in Calderdale Council’s Housing Market Statement (August 2018), in which it was explained that the number of Calderdale residents aged over 60 is to increase by 50 per cent by the year 2035.

Additionally, ONS population projections by age group in Calderdale, 2018-2028, show that future population growth will be heavily weighted towards people over the age of 65, while the number of children and working aged people is set to decline. This population growth includes an increase of over 6,000 people aged 80 and above, a rise of 68 per cent.

Two key challenges presented for Calderdale therefore include providing specialist housing and care accommodation which is adapted to the needs of older people, including independent living and extra care housing schemes as well as increasing the supply of family housing which can help attract and retain younger age groups in the area.

Crosslee Properties director, David Ross, commented: “Our plans to revitalise our former manufacturing site involve creating a mixed-use development that is beneficial both economically and socially for the area but also listens directly to local demand.

“We’ve identified and understand the need for older persons accommodation and therefore our development proposal is pleased to be able to offer this through a new care home and assisted living facility, as well as 24 retirement bungalows. Our vision is to create multigenerational living space in which no one is excluded.”

Situated on Crosslee’s former manufacturing site, Crosslee Properties’ objective is to transform their brownfield site into a thriving, new mixed-use development for Hipperholme and its surrounding areas.