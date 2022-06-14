£1,000 cost of living boost for Lloyds Banking Group staff

Banking giant Lloyds is to hand a £1,000 bonus to the vast majority of its staff to help them with the soaring cost of living.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 9:21 am

The lender told workers they will receive the cash bonus in August, according to an internal memo.

It is understood the payment will not be made to senior management or executives and will cover 64,182 employees, or around 99.5 per cent of staff.

Around 5,000 staff work for Lloyds Banking Group in Calderdale including its corporate sites at Trinity Road, Collinsons, and Copley Data Centre.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

Lloyds Banking Group's Trinity Road centre in Halifax

In an internal memo seen by the Halifax Courier, it says the payment will be made in August, the payment will not be made to senior management or executives but it will be made to 64,182 employees (99.5 per cent of staff).

Lloyds Banking GroupLloydsCalderdale