£1,000 cost of living boost for Lloyds Banking Group staff

The lender told workers they will receive the cash bonus in August, according to an internal memo.

It is understood the payment will not be made to senior management or executives and will cover 64,182 employees, or around 99.5 per cent of staff.

Around 5,000 staff work for Lloyds Banking Group in Calderdale including its corporate sites at Trinity Road, Collinsons, and Copley Data Centre.

Lloyds Banking Group's Trinity Road centre in Halifax