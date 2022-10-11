£19.1 million Brighouse Deal plans approved by government - green light given to ambitious plans for town centre

The proposals that make up The Brighouse Deal have now been approved by Ministers, which unlocks the £19.1 million funding that will write a new chapter in the story of the town.

Business cases for the five projects, which will improve Brighouse for residents, businesses and visitors, and unlock the town’s potential for the future, were approved in July by Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Deal Board, made up of representatives from the town’s private and voluntary sector, community and residents’ groups.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has now confirmed it is confident in the extensive engagement and consultation process which has taken place over the last three years, which led to the projects being developed. Plans can now progress to the next stage.

Artist impression of the new look Brighouse outdoor market as part of a £19million Town Deal investment regeneration programme.

The approved projects are:

Brighouse Welcome – £400,000 to develop the public realm on the edge of the town centre and enhance the welcome to everyone, encouraging active lifestyles, contributing to Calderdale's climate action, and creating a place that enhances Brighouse's profile as a destination.

Canalside & Thornton Square - £6 million to improve outdoor recreation opportunities and the image of Brighouse to existing and potential residents and businesses via enhanced connectivity to the canalside, and harnessing the historic value of Thornton Square to provide an event and community space which enhances Brighouse's image as a quality destination.

Brighouse Retail & Leisure - £9 million to enhance the retail and leisure offer of Brighouse's town centre by prioritising people, enhancing public spaces and providing opportunities to sit and meet friends to increase footfall, spending in shops, cafes, and restaurants, and the time spent in the town.

Brighouse Town Centre. Commercial Street.

Market Revitalisation - £3 million to deliver a new market building on the canalside with 40 fixed and pop-up market stalls with supporting infrastructure, including new toilets and spaces to sit, meet and rest.

Industry 4.0 & Skills - £650,000 to put high-tech manufacturing at the heart of the town’s future by creating an Industry 4.0 Hub where small and medium sized businesses can explore how digital technology can improve their productivity and increase innovation.

Now the go-ahead has been given for the five projects, the next step will see more detailed designs developed, with plans to share these with local people as they are progressed. Planning approvals will also be required, with project delivery scheduled to start in 2023 and project completion by mid-2025.

Coun Sophie Whittaker, co-chair of the Brighouse Town Deal Board, said: “Government approval of these projects is another important milestone for The Brighouse Deal.

Market artists impression

“We are pleased the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities agrees that these plans will make a huge difference to our town and unlock our potential for the future, and we are now moving into a new phase which will see further development of the projects and then, hopefully in around 12 months’ time, the start of construction and delivery of our vision.”

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, said: “The go-ahead for the £19.1 million funding is a really exciting moment for the future of Brighouse. It’s great national recognition for the Brighouse Deal regeneration plans, and shows confidence in the future of the town. It’s thanks to everyone who has put so much hard work, love and care into the proposals, which fit well with our commitment to see our towns thrive.”

