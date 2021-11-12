£60m Crosslee Park development 'could help local labour recovery'

Artist impression of Crosslee Park

This is according to an independent report carried out by economic development consultancy, Hatch Regeneris on behalf of Crosslee Properties, which looked into the jobs that would be created at the proposed scheme.

The report found that, like many other areas, Calderdale’s labour market has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of working age residents out of work increased from 4,600 in December 2019 to nearly 9,000 in December 2020.

Just under seven per cent of the working population is now claiming benefits compared to the 6.6% in the Leeds City Region and 6.3% in Great Britain.

The rate of increase in claimants was highest for young people aged 16 to 24, which increased 120%.

The report estimates 208 full time equivalent jobs would be created at Crosslee Park, which has a construction cost of around £60m.

These jobs will comprise 100 within ten proposed industrial units which will range from 2,500 sq ft to 20,000 sq ft; 30 jobs created by a food store; 60 jobs in a care home; and 18 in a McCarthy & Stone retirement village, which includes 24 bungalows.

In addition, it is expected that over the course of Crosslee Park’s anticipated four-year build programme around 140 full time equivalent construction roles will be created.

Crosslee Properties director, David Ross, said: “We have the objective of transforming our brownfield site into a thriving community and part of this includes creating opportunities for the local area.

“To generate both temporary and permanent employment opportunities is a positive as we continue to tackle the effects of the pandemic and we hope that local people can benefit from the new mixed-use development for years to come.”