Pub in Halifax shortlisted at Great Pub Awards 2023
The Shibden Mill Inn has been shortlisted at this year’s Great Pub Awards 2023.
By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
It is shortlisted in the Best Pub for Food category, along with The Beresford Arms - Morpeth, Northumberland, The Hinds Head - Bray, Berkshire, The Loch & The Tyne - Old Windsor, Berkshire, The Bulls Head - Holymoorside, Chesterfield, Derbyshire and Carpenter’s Arms - Felixkirk, Thirsk, North Yorkshire.
The Great British Pub Awards 2023 is taking place on Tuesday, September 19 at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.