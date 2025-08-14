Pubs bouncing back: Shut Calderdale village pub to reopen but new landlords warn 'use it or lose it'
The Duke of York in Stainland was shut reluctantly by the previous tenants who said at the time the pub “simply isn't trading where it needs to be for us to keep going”.
"Despite our best efforts it simply wasn’t to be. We gave it our best but ultimately it wasn't enough to keep the pub going,” they said.
But now, TM Bars and Inns have said they have taken over the pub and it will reopen tomorrow (Friday) at noon.
"As a company, we believe that every pub deserves a second chance, especially when two pubs across the UK are closing every single day,” they have said.
"They say it best – use it or lose it. Don’t miss your chance to support your local!”
Under the new landlord, the pub will feature cheaper lager, ales and spirits, and a new games room with a pool table and darts board.
"Come in, say hello, and raise a glass to new beginnings at The Duke of York, Stainland,” said the company.
"Let’s make this place a proper pub again, together.”
Meantime another Calderdale village pub has also reopened.
The Pear Tree Inn, in Norwood Green, has posted that it is open again “after a short break”.
It said: “After a short break, we’re looking forward to welcoming back our loyal customers and hope to see some new faces too! We can’t wait to see you all again!”