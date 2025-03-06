A Calderdale village pub which has meant “so many things to so many people” has closed.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pack Horse Inn, on Widdop Road near Hebden Bridge, shut on Sunday - to the dismay of many loyal regulars.

The historic pub, which was built in 1610, posted: “It is with great sadness we announce the closure of The Pack Horse on March 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This iconic pub means so many things to so many people and it’s been a difficult decision

The Packhorse Inn

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers past and present for their support friendship and banter.”

Scores of people have been posting their messages of sadness at the news.

One said: “Really sorry to see the closure of this iconic pub. It’s been a part of my life since the 70s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sleepovers in the beaters hut and later our local for the last 30 years.”

And another posted: “It’s so unfair. I’ve not seen it as busy as it was yesterday. Great atmosphere good laughs. Great food. Such a shame.”

One person said: “I'm so sorry to hear this. One of the finest pubs in the area. You'll be sincerely missed.”

Another said: “I’m so sorry The current team made it welcoming and warm. I thought it was the ideal pub in the ideal setting with the ideal landlord.”

And one posted: “Absolutely gutted. Great teenage memories from the 70s of lock-ins and the grouse hut sleepovers.”

If you have a story to share, you can email [email protected].