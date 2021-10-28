Queensbury's Laser Mania to hold its first ScareFest on Halloween

Laser Mania, Black Dyke Mills, Queensbury. Pictured is John, Macy and Annie Bates

Husband and wife team, John and Jemma Bates, own go karting business Hover Kart Mania which opened at Black Dyke Mills just before the first lockdown.

During the shutdown the pair worked on a new venture, Laser Mania, also in the mills.

Scarefest at Laser Mania, Black Dyke Mills, Queensbury. Pictured is John and Macy Bates

“Tried to turn a negative into a positive and out of boredom made the laser tag area,” said John. “It’s been open for three months and since there’s no laser tag in Halifax we wanted to offer something different.”

With Halloween coming up, John said they were thinking of ways to expand the business.

He added: “We were looking to further the business and make it appeal to teenagers and adults. With it being Halloween it was a good time to launch Scarefest.”

There will be live actors at the event, with a theme resembling Call of Duty rather than the usual sci-fi themes of laser tag locations. It’s Call of Duty rather than sci-fi.

The first scarefest event will take place on Halloween at 5pm and it is hoped the event will continue to run on the last Friday of every month.