Brighouse town centre

Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said the baskets must be formally requested and ordered – and reminders would be sent to those who normally placed orders to remind them they needed to do this.

A Brighouse resident had noticed their absence in the town and said usually around 50 hanging baskets were supplied by the council, in addition to those supplied by local businesses.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Brighouse has been supplied with hanging baskets for the town centre by Calderdale Council for over 30 years making the town attractive to customers and helping local businesses but this year there are none while Halifax has a Lovely display of baskets, tall planters and barrier planters.”

Coun Lynn agreed the displays had benefits and said the council would be contacting all who usually ordered them to remind them the authority can supply them in the future – but they need to be ordered.

“Good-quality floral displays, including hanging baskets and planters, can really brighten up a town, make people feel better and bring more people to the local shops and businesses that have been so hard hit during the pandemic.

“We happily provide hanging baskets and fence planters to anyone who orders them for use in our towns.

“We have supplied floral displays to all the towns that placed orders.

“Sadly, we received no orders for planters or baskets this year from Brighouse, so none were supplied.

“But we know how much residents and visitors enjoy the summer displays, and will be contacting everyone who normally orders from us to remind them that if they would like baskets in the future, they will need to formally request them.,” she said.

Coun Lynn also said prices wree being reviewed for the baskets and their care.

“We will be reviewing the prices we charge to reflect the costs of buying, growing, potting out, installation and removal, and watering where required.