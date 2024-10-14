Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having been recognised in a number of regional and national awards in recent years, Ramsdens is celebrating another prestigious accolade with the firm’s private wealth and succession team named as the Probate Provider of the Year North & Midlands at this year’s British Wills and Probate Awards.

Since launching in 2018, these awards have grown to become the largest and most renowned event dedicated to recognising and celebrating the work of will writing and private client teams across England and Wales.

The awards celebrate firms commitment to innovation, service excellence, client experience and expertise. Ramsdens’ 41-strong private wealth and succession team were also recognised by the judges for delivering real benefits to clients as well as improving efficiencies and reducing costs. The knowledgeable team, which includes six partners, offers a full range of private client services, covering all aspects of probate, wills, trusts and Power of Attorneys.

Chris Reynolds, head of Ramsdens’ private wealth and succession practice, said: “Having become known in Yorkshire and beyond for our technical skills in this complex area of law, it is really rewarding to be recognised with this national award. Dealing with issues around inheritance can be difficult and our expert and friendly lawyers do all they can to make the legal process as easy to understand and as stress-free as possible for our clients.

Members of Ramsdens’ wealth team (L to R): Michael Robinson, Jodie Wielgus, Kirsty Dunn and Ivana Bailey

“Well done to all of the team for their commitment, empathy and talent, which have made us a stand-out practice across the UK.”

Ramsdens’ managing partner Paul Joyce adds: “While we’re proud of the work we do and the positive feedback we receive from clients, it’s always extremely gratifying to be publicly recognised as being one of the best firms in the UK. With our private wealth services practice continuing to establish its reputation nationally, I’d like to congratulate the team for achieving this prestigious award.”

The winners of the 2024 awards, which were sponsored by CTT Group, were hosted in Manchester on October 10.

Commenting on the evening CTT Director, Clive Ponder TEP said: “The British Wills and Probate Awards recognise the very best in our industry and having the honour of being a judge this year, I’ve seen first-hand the talent and dedication, and the heights of achievement this industry can reach.”

Submissions were scrutinised by a panel of independent and expert judges drawn from across the legal services spectrum with entrants required to submit information about technological and operational innovation, excellence in the technicalities of the law, and exceptional client service including customer reviews.

With a heritage of providing a wide range of legal services to businesses and individuals for more than 150 years, Ramsdens Solicitors has 11 offices throughout Yorkshire. The multi-award-winning law firm has 43 partners leading the 230-strong team.