Rastrick development wins Residential Development of the Year at Constructing Excellence Yorkshire & Humber Awards 2025

Rastrick, West Yorkshire – A groundbreaking new residential scheme on the former site of the Rastrick Independent Nursery and Preparatory School has been awarded the prestigious Residential Development of the Year at the 2025 Constructing Excellence Yorkshire and Humber Awards. The award recognises the project’s commitment to delivering a thoughtfully designed, community-focused scheme, where nature and people thrive side by side.

From inception, the project has been guided by a vision of ecological sensitivity and long-term sustainability, putting green infrastructure and modern methods of construction at the heart of its design and implementation. Working alongside ICF Bondmor Ltd the developer - D2M3 (Yorkshire) Ltd - has sought to deliver a Net-Zero carbon construction scheme, utilising recycled materials and aggregates to minimise environmental impact.

The Rastrick project also received the Building with Nature award in recognition of its exemplary approach to integrating biodiversity into an urban residential environment. The scheme carefully weaves retained heritage buildings into a richly planted landscape that includes:

A pond and wetland area

Wildflower-rich grasslands

Native broad-leaved trees and shrubs

Climbing plants and hedgerows

These features work together to create a mosaic of interconnected habitats supporting a wide range of species.

As a small, gated community, the Rastrick development sets a new benchmark in ensuring that high aspirations for nature and climate resilience translate into long-term action.

The success of the Rastrick development reflects a wider shift in how residential development can and should respond to the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and the need for healthier communities.

A spokesperson from the developer D2M3 (Yorkshire) Ltd noted: “The awards are testament to what can be achieved when innovation, ecological stewardship, excellent local trades and a deep understanding of place come together. Our goal has always been to build not just homes, but a healthy, sustainable community—where nature is part of everyday life for residents. I’d like to thank ICF Bondmor and all those involved in the scheme”