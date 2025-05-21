A substantial piece of land on the edge of Halifax town centre is up for sale.

Any development of the former gasworks site, at Cripplegate, will be expected to “make a positive contribution to the area”, according to its listing on property website Rightmove.

The land is described as “broadly rectangular in shape” and extends to around six acres.

The listing also says that the roads to the south of the land are part of Calderdale Council’s regeneration scheme, including the road widening of Bank Bottom, a new traffic signal junction to replace the priority junction at Bank Bottom and Cripplegate, and a new priority junction to replace the mini roundabout on Berry Lane and Church Street.

As part of this, some of the land will be acquired by Calderdale Council, says the listing.

"The site is allocated for mixed use development under the Calderdale Local Plan,” it adds.

"No other principle uses will be acceptable on the site.

"Ancillary uses would be acceptable providing that they are compatible with other proposed uses on site. For example, some community or retail uses that would help bring vitality and active uses to this regenerated area of the town centre.

"Development will be expected to incorporate a high standard of design and make a positive contribution to the area - in particular the adjacent Minster church and conservation area.

“Development should maximise opportunities for people to visit the town centre on foot, by cycle or by public transport, and opportunities for renewable energy also need to be explored.”

The land is being listed by commercial property consultants BNP Paribas Real Estate Advisory and Property Management UK Limited.