Travelodge, which already operates nearly 600 hotels nationwide, has a requirement to open six new hotels across the county, with locations identified in Halifax/Brighouse, near the M62, and in Wakefield, and could lead to the creation of 150 new jobs.

The chain has written to 220 councils across the UK saying it has identified that it can expand its UK hotel network with a further 300 target locations for new hotels, and is offering local authorities the opportunity to have one or multiple hotels within their region to support their regeneration programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Bennett, Travelodge chief property and development officer said: “In the current climate, local authorities are under extreme pressure to invest in their economy and support regeneration projects.

Travelodge has a requirement to open six new hotels across West Yorkshire, with locations identified in Halifax/Brighouse, near the M62, and in Wakefield

“This is why we have written to five local authorities across West Yorkshire to offer our support as we have a requirement to add to our West Yorkshire portfolio with a further six Travelodge hotels across the region. Our target locations include: Halifax, Bradford and Wakefield.

“This expansion programme could represent a multi-million investment for third party investors and create 150 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad