Regional award nomination for Calderdale care business

Angelcare offer a range of homecare services for elderly and disabled individuals, and work closely with the local authority, as well as providing care from their second office in Wakefield.

Angelcare Residential Living is a private care home situated on a historic Georgian property in West Vale. A family run business with three generations of experience in care, they opened Calderdale’s only fully private care home in August 2020 following a £500,000 refurb of the premises, previously used as the Ingwood Restaurant in in the 1970s and 80s.

The home delayed opening to the public so that it could be used by the council at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, offering a space for those suffering from the virus.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barbara and Tom Enefer, DIrectors of Angelcare UK LTD

The Yorkshire Choice Awards was founded by Joanne Maltby and Melanie Malcolm who saw an opportunity to recognise and raise the awareness of local people and independent businesses that are inspirational in their own way or in the markets they serve.Angelcare have previously received numerous regional and national awards, including ‘Best Architectural Design or Community Space’ at the National Care Home Awards, as well as being finalists for ‘New Care Home of the Year’.

Their home care service has been recognised numerous times over the years, including their use of innovative technology and caring for members of the LGBT community.

Tom Enefer, Director of Angelcare commented “We’re proud of our industry awards, but to be recognised in the region is even more important to us. All of the people in our care our are local and we’re proud to be a Yorkshire business providing outstanding levels of care, as well as creating job opportunities in Calderdale and throughout the region, both in the care home and for our home care services”.