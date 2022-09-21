Residents rate Halifax care home as one of the best in Yorkshire and the Humber

There are 1,423 homes in Yorkshire and the Humber with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “Reviews of Lee Mount Care Home show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Registered Manager Safina Munir and Care Manager Jodie Holdsworth.

“Choosing a care home can be daunting for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help make the search easier.”

Manjinder Dhiman, Registered Manager at Lee Mount, said: “We are very proud to receive this award and is recognition for all the hard work, dedication and full belief in our philosophy and values.

"Everyone involved with Lee Mount from the provider to the management team to the staff team to the residents and their families who all contribute to us receiving this reward.

"This also includes all the medical and health and social professionals involved with supporting us too without them we couldn’t provide the high standard of quality care.