Resilience grants of up to £5,000 available for West Yorkshire community groups

The Community Grant Initiative, which launched last year, aims to help communities across West Yorkshire increase their resilience and preparedness, ensuring they are ready should a major incident occur.

In the first year of the initiative, more than 20 organisations received funding ranging from £130 to £5,000.

Successful projects included bids for search and rescue equipment for mountain rescue teams, first aid training for community groups, and funding to develop natural flood defences.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson of West Yorkshire Police presenting a new defibrillator to Izzy from Theatre Royal Wakefield.

The Theatre Royal in Wakefield was one of the recipients of a defibrillator unit, along with funding for first aid training for staff and volunteers.

Head of development, Sarah Shooter, said: “Thanks to our LRF Community Grant we have been able to locate a defibrillator at the back of the theatre, right in the centre of Wakefield and train up our staff and volunteers to use it.

"We have also been able to ensure more people have received potentially life-saving first aid training. It has allowed us to feel more resilient and confident as an organisation, knowing we could react effectively, in a situation both in our building and in the local area.”

A large number of requests for defibrillator units were also received and, working with Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Wel Medical, West Yorkshire Prepared supplied 13 units for communities across West Yorkshire, as well as providing funds for a solar-powered defibrillator for Wakefield Scouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team working with the new equipment purchased with the LRF community grant.

Dave Walton, co-chair of West Yorkshire Prepared and deputy chief fire officer for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: “The funding we provided last year has made a real difference to those community groups who applied, increasing flood resilience in districts prone to flooding, ensuring communities are better prepared for medical emergencies and improving accessibility in community centres.

“We hope, once again, to encourage a wide range of organisations to apply, from right across West Yorkshire.”

Any community or voluntary group can apply, with applications particularly welcomed from groups working in more deprived communities or areas where there are clear and present risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For full details on the entry criteria, or to download an application form, visit www.westyorkshireprepared.org.uk/community-grant.