Restaurant that serves hoisin duck and lasagne pizza is saying goodbye to its stall and opening new place in a Calderdale town
Country Pizza will be situated on the corner of Station Approach and Burnley Road in Todmorden.
Couple Joanna Drake and Rik Butterworth have been making pizzas for nearly three years, with a pop-up stall outside Todmorden Working Men’s Club, among other spots, and catering for weddings.
The new venue – opposite the recently reopened White Hart pub – will be their first permanent setup for their particular take on the Italian classic.
Joanna said: “I’m getting a bit older and it’s a big job to get everything out of the van, set it all up, do a six hour shift, and then put it all back in the van.
"So we knew a long time ago that we needed a shop with a bit of sit down space and maybe a bar, and eventually this place came up.”
The bar will include beer from Eagles Crag Brewery and other local companies.
Joanna said the restaurant will use as many local suppliers as possible.
Country Pizza has a traditional menu alongside quirkier options like hoisin duck, carbonara, lasagne and, at one point, prawn cocktail.
It also caters for vegans with diet-appropriate cheese and a number of vegetarian options on the menu.
Loaded fries and eventually smash burgers and burritos are planned.
The venue should have its soft opening within two weeks, largely for all the friends who have helped them.
Joanna said: “We’re very lucky, we’ve got a lot of friends who are tradespeople and they have helped us out massively because this place needed a lot of work doing to it that I wasn’t expecting.”
After the opening, Country Pizza will also install comfy seating for people coming to collect takeaways.
Originally from Stockport, Joanna has lived in the town for 25 years, while Rik is born and bred in Todmorden with his father and grandfather from the town.
She said: “People talk to each other here whether they know each other or not. I’d never experienced anything like it before.”
The outside pitches, including the social club, are not going to continue but the couple will continue to provide catering for events.
