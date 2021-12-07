Ripponden pub celebrates being awarded two AA rosettes for its food and five stars for their rooms

The Fleece Inn, Ripponden

The AA inspector noted not only the ‘ambience of warmth and tranquility’ but also the ‘superb’ food’ at the 18th century inn.

The news has been greeted with delight by the whole team, which is led by Mark Parkinson, who was joined by brother Darren, already an award winning chef, in the kitchen just under two years ago.

General Manager Mark said: "The whole team is thrilled that all our hard work during the past two years has been recognised. We are determined never to stand still and the addition of my brother Darren in the kitchen not only makes the team very much a family, but brings his years of expertise to our dining experience, resulting in a menu which offers not only traditional country faire but also plenty of new and exciting surprises for even the most adventurous diner.

"We are committed to constantly keeping our standards high and our ambitions even higher. This was the first time we had applied to be in the AA guide and to be awarded with the very finest of accolades reflects the hard work and dedication of the whole team. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank customers old and new for their loyalty and look forward to seeing you soon in this festive period to help us celebrate."

The Inn’s owner, Colin Crawshaw, said: "When I bought the business four years ago it was with the long term vision of becoming the very best we could be, as this wonderful historic inn deserves. That meant getting the right people in place and I am delighted that through their hard work and commitment, alongside an extensive programme of refurbishment and renewal, these accolades reflect an incredible achievement."