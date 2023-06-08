Rising costs cause family-run Halifax engineering firm that traded for more than 30 years to fold

Deighton Engineers, who were based on Lucy Street in Claremount, had been trading for more than 30 years before going into liquidation.

Asset advisory firm Walker Singleton said battling to recover from the restrictions put in place during the pandemic and rising prices had led to the firm’s decision to cease trading.

An online auction will be held to sell off more than 350 of the company’s property and assets.

More than 350 items are up for auction

These include engineering, fabrication and welding equipment, as well as a Ford Transit dropside lorry and additional power tools and workshop equipment.

All the lots can be viewed here .

Walker Singleton will be holding a public viewing day at Deighton Engineers’ facility at Stanley Works on Lucy Street on Wednesday (June 14) from 10am until 2pm.

Luke Hartshorn, Associate Director with Walker Singleton, said: “We have engaged with the business over several years, providing support and advice on the market values of the property and assets.

"The market for manufacturing equipment has remained strong. An online auction is now live offering the wide range of plant, equipment and stocks and is already attracting good interest levels.

"The property will shortly be placed to market and this too is expected to draw competing interest as freehold sites in the area offering traditional, flexible, manufacturing space, are rare.”