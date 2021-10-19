Robert Watts Estate Agents expands into Halifax postcodes

Kate Watts

As a result of the acquisition, Robert Watts will be taking over the management of its current lettings portfolio and the sales service.

Robert Watts Director, Kate Watts is heading up the transition of lettings properties and will be based from the Shelf office, while Directors, John and James Watts will be overseeing sales.

Kate Watts explained: “Bennett Kaye has always had a good name locally and we’re thrilled that Graham Bennett came exclusively to us when looking to sell his business.

"We’ll be working with the existing team, as well as hiring additional staff, to support the growth of the lettings and sales service in Shelf.”

Graham Bennett, Founder of Bennett Kaye, said: “In retiring from the estate agency world, it was essential that I found someone that shared our customer service values to take the company forward.

"I am confident that my business is in safe hands with the Robert Watts team and wish them all the best for the future.”

John Watts continued: “We’ve been operating in Wibsey since 1994, so this is a natural geographical expansion for us.