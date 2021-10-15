Robertshaws Farm Shop wins top rural award

Robertshaw’s Farm Shop was named best Rural Retail Business at the North regional finals of the Rural Business Awards in partnership with Amazon, which took place virtually this year.

Following the impressive achievement at the regional final, Robertshaw’s Farm Shop will now go on to represent North at the national final of the Rural Business Awards in February 2022.

Robertshaw’s is a family business in its third generation of farmers and butchers with the fourth generation currently training as an apprentice butcher.

The Rural Business Awards 2021/2022, in partnership with Amazon, will mark the Awards’ seventh year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy.

The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business with the aim of celebrating the achievements of rural businesses and developing a strong network for rural business owners.

Speaking after picking up the prestigious award, Owner James Robertshaw said: "We are beyond excited to announce we have won the ‘Best Rural Retail Business’ in the whole of the north at The Rural Business Awards.

"A massive thank you to all our hard working, dedicated team, our wonderful customers and suppliers for your continued support. We couldn’t have done it without you!"

Director and Co-Founder of The Rural Business Awards, Jemma Clifford, added: “We are very proud to be hosting the seventh annual Rural Business Awards in partnership with Amazon, especially after the past 18 months.