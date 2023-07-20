Royal Saffron is on Bradford Road where Thaal Brighouse was before it closed in April.

The restaurant’s team have posted that the premises has undergone a complete makeover and aims to provide a dining experience “fit for royalty”.

"We have undergone a significant transformation and are excited to introduce our new identity as Royal Saffron,” they said.

"Under our new management, we are committed to providing you with an extraordinary Indian culinary experience like never before.

"We are opening our doors to serve you the finest Indian cuisine prepared with the freshest ingredients.

"At Royal Saffron, we aim to deliver a dining experience fit for royalty. Our talented chefs have mastered the art of blending aromatic spices, authentic flavors, and age-old culinary traditions to create delectable dishes that will tantalise your taste buds.

