News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Royal Saffron: New Indian restaurant 'fit for royalty' opens in Calderdale town where another eatery shut down

A new Indian restaurant has opened in Brighouse.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Royal Saffron is on Bradford Road where Thaal Brighouse was before it closed in April.

The restaurant’s team have posted that the premises has undergone a complete makeover and aims to provide a dining experience “fit for royalty”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have undergone a significant transformation and are excited to introduce our new identity as Royal Saffron,” they said.

Royal Saffron has opened on Bradford Road in Brighouse where Thaal Brighouse used to beRoyal Saffron has opened on Bradford Road in Brighouse where Thaal Brighouse used to be
Royal Saffron has opened on Bradford Road in Brighouse where Thaal Brighouse used to be
Most Popular

"Under our new management, we are committed to providing you with an extraordinary Indian culinary experience like never before.

"We are opening our doors to serve you the finest Indian cuisine prepared with the freshest ingredients.

"At Royal Saffron, we aim to deliver a dining experience fit for royalty. Our talented chefs have mastered the art of blending aromatic spices, authentic flavors, and age-old culinary traditions to create delectable dishes that will tantalise your taste buds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We invite you to embark on a culinary journey filled with vibrant flavors and mouthwatering delights.”

Related topics:CalderdaleBrighouse