Ryder & Dutton opens new Sowerby Bridge branch to meet growing demand

Estate agent, Ryder & Dutton, has moved from its current location in Halifax to a larger shop in Sowerby Bridge to accommodate growing demand from local buyers and sellers.

The estate agent has operated in the Halifax area for over 20 years, and a recent surge in new listings – up 30% since the start of the year – meant it needed a bigger base to house its growing team and showcase its expanding portfolio of properties to buy and let.

Its new branch at 21 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, is now open and an official launch event will take place on Saturday 16 August, where customers can pop in to meet the new team and take part in a variety of fun activities and giveaways.

Speaking about the move, branch manager, Matt Hobbs, said: “Over the past year, we’ve seen the number of properties being listed with us increase exponentially, which has seen us take on several new staff.

Members of the team in the new branch. From l-r are: Ella Leadley, Oliver Bolton, Matt Hobbs (manager) and Fleur Elam-Morley

“We needed bigger premises to house the growing team, and we chose the location in Sowerby Bridge as we sell a lot of homes in the immediate area. It’s also in central position, making it easier for our customers to find us. The local property market is booming, and our new branch will allow us to grow our business further and help more local people find their dream home.”

The new branch will cover the whole of Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and the surrounding areas. The branch will open Monday to Saturday, and telephone lines are open 8am – 8pm, seven days a week.

Through its Community Support Scheme, the team is also committed to giving back to the local communities surrounding the new branch and wants to hear from local community groups, schools, sports teams and charities that need support.

Ryder & Dutton was established in 1919, and also has local branches in Huddersfield, Holmfirth, Slaithwaite, Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

To find out more or to arrange to visit the new branch to talk about your requirements, please visit www.ryderdutton.co.uk or call 01422 433 849.