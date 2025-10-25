Sale of family-run Halifax restaurant cancelled as owners say 'so many of you reminded us how special this place is'

The owners of a much-loved Halifax pizza place which was going up for sale have decided not to put it on the market after all.

The Courier reported earlier this month how restaurant and takeaway All Pizzetto, on Union Street in the town centre, was to be sold.

The owners said at the time that “the time has come for us to say goodbye”.

But now they have announced that, following a flood of support from their customers, they have changed their minds.

"We want to thank everyone for the amazing support and kind messages we have received over the past few weeks,” they have posted.

"The love from our customers and the genuine interest from people who wanted to buy the business truly meant a lot to us.

"After careful thought, we have decided not to sell All Pizzetto 1.

"The support and encouragement from so many of you reminded us how special this place is and how much it means to our community!”

Instead, the owners say they will give the pizzeria a full rebrand, keeping the same name but introducing a refreshed menu, new ideas and a new style.

Sunday (October 26) will be their last day trading with the current menu, after which they will close for around a month while they work on the changes and prepare for reopening.

The restaurant and takeaway is run by father and son Cosmin and Eduard Christian, who also have two other ventures in Halifax town centre with the same name– one in Halifax Borough Market and one at George Street.

"Please note that we will no longer offer delivery, however collection will still be available from our restaurant at 2 George Street with the same takeaway prices as before,” the All Pizzetto owners added.

"Thank you once again for your loyalty, patience, and continued support.

"We’re very excited and looking forward to welcoming you back soon at All Pizzetto 1 as soon as the changes been made.”

