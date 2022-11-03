Salon owner in Sowerby Bridge thanks customers for helping business reach two-year anniversary

Laura Bottomley opened her business, Full Extent Hair, in October 2020, but was forced to close for long periods during the Covid pandemic.

However, the business has battled through and Laura says it is now prospering thanks to its loyal customer base.

"It's been tough, everybody's had that not knowing what the future would hold, but it's amazing to have been open two years," she said.

Laura Bottomley at Full Extent Hair, Sowerby.

"From having to close so many times due to the lockdowns I feel really lucky to still be open.

"It's gone from strength-to-strength, we've got some amazing new products and been able to work with some amazing brands.

"We've tried to work out a strategy in one of the most challenging times, to see how we can make the business better.

"Being the village I'm in has helped massively because there was a huge need for a salon.

"Where I am used to be a salon, and with it being a local, independent shop, everyone's really supported it.

"People have found they maybe can't afford to go into town or they just want to support something on their doorstep.

"If it weren't for my loyal customers who keep coming to me then I wouldn't still be open now so just a massive thank you to them.

"We're hugely grateful to them. I wouldn't be celebrating my second birthday if it wasn't for them."

After surviving the Covid pandemic, Laura's business, like so many others, now has the cost-of-living crisis to contend with.

"That's been a challenge on its own," she said.

"We're lucky in a sense that everyone always needs a haircut, but certain things have changed and we've had to adapt to it, we can't expect people to come for their highlights every six weeks if they can't afford it.

"It's been challenging to think 'what can we do to keep the business running?' but to help clients realise they don't have to not come anymore.

"It's been difficult having to put prices up, as everywhere has, but having done that, to still have clients come through the door is amazing.

"It's still ongoing, I think the mood is quite low among people and what I've noticed is we're not just a hair salon at the minute, we're also someone to talk to.

"You're a shoulder to cry on at the minute, which is probably one of the biggest things as to why people come in, because they get that hour away from the stress.

"The find the funds to do it because they need a natter.

"We've definitely been needed, not to just have your roots done but to have a chat with.

"The feedback I've been getting is everyone says how comfortable it is, they feel at home and the atmosphere's really nice.

"So to have someone to talk to, they need that to make themselves feel better."

The salon will host an open day on November 19 with refreshments and goodie bags to help celebrate the anniversary.

"We've taken on a new stylist and she is slowly building up her clientele," Laura added.

"It's nice to have someone else join the team and we're trying to boost her clientele, like we've put a 25 per cent offer on to book in with her.