Weighing just under a kilo and filled with pork shoulder meat, the giant pie is hand-crafted by skilled bakers.

Alongside the giant pastry in the ‘Pie Love You’ hamper is a bottle of Black Sheep beer, a tub of Yorkshire Crisps and some chocolate truffles.

The special creation, priced at £27.99, forms part of Prestige Hampers special hamper selections to mark February 14.

Alex Biggart at Prestige Hampers, Dean Clough, Halifax, with a Pie Love You Valentine's Day pork pie hamper.

A spokesman for Prestige Hampers, who are based at Dean Clough, said: “We are always looking for unique gift ideas and we work closely with our bakery team to come up with products that look and taste great.

“In 2020 we launched our giant sausage roll, measuring half a metre, and it continues to be a hit so it was a no-brainer to look at more supersized pastry goods.

“Our giant pork pie is made in the heart of Yorkshire and celebrates the best quality ingredients our county has to offer.

“It’s also made using traditional handcrafting techniques and hot-water crust pastry, enriched with butter to give that perfect deep golden, crispy bake.

