Scottish Golf supports Solarsport in promoting sun safety among golfers

Solarsport, a new name in skincare and sun protection based in Halifax, has the full support of Scottish Golf, the governing body for golf in Scotland, to promote sun safety among its 207,000 members.

With research from Melanoma Research Foundation finding that extended sun exposure from outdoor activities increases melanoma risk by 28%, the collaboration aims to raise awareness of the importance of sun protection for golfers in the Home of Golf.

To highlight the issue, Solarsport is offering an exclusive 20% discount for all Scottish Golf members during the competition if they use the code SG20.

Designed specifically for golfers, Solarsport SPF30 Sunscreen provides superior UV protection with a non-slip, sweat-proof formula. Its quick-drying mist ensures an immediate solid grip on golf clubs, and the 50ml bottle fits easily into golf bags or hand luggage.

"At Scottish Golf, we believe it's imperative that all golfers use sunscreen when out on the course to protect themselves against exposure to the sun," said Robbie Clyde, CEO of Scottish Golf. "Our team had the opportunity to put Solarsport to the test and were incredibly impressed with its performance on the course."

Solarsport's SPF30 formula prevents approximately 97% of UVB radiation from reaching your skin, reducing the risk of sunburn and skin damage. Unlike traditional sunscreens, Solarsport is non-slip, non-greasy, and specially formulated to dry instantly, ensuring golfers are ready to play immediately.

Tony Wood, director at Solarsport, said: "We are pleased that Scottish Golf is on board to promote sun safety among golfers. Golfers spend extensive hours outdoors, and it’s crucial to protect their skin from harmful UV rays. Our SPF30 sunscreen is designed to meet the needs of athletes, providing non-slip, sweat-proof protection that doesn’t compromise performance. Scottish Golf's endorsement means a lot to us, and we’re excited to offer their members an exclusive discount to ensure they stay protected on the course.”