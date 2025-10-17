Search launched for someone to reopen a Calderdale pub which shut four years ago

A Calderdale pub which closed four years ago is looking for someone to reopen it.

The Crown Inn in Hebden Bridge town centre is up for rent for £25,000 a year.

As reported by the Courier, a planning application has been approved to revamp the ground floor of the Crown Street premises and reopen it as a pub with 16 “aparthotel” rooms above.

According to a planning statement submitted with the application, an aparthotel is a type of accommodation that combines elements of both apartments and hotels.

Wayth Hotels, who already run another aparthotel – The Briarcroft in Goole - will operate the rooms.

The proposal is to name the aparthotel ‘The Civic Hall’ to honour the history of the building.

Walker Singleton, who have listed the property to let, say: “The property briefly comprises a ground floor former public house premises situated along Crown Street with return frontage onto Cheetham Street, in the heart of Hebden Bridge town centre.

"The premises has been partially stripped out and will be handed over in a shell form ready for the ingoing tenants individual fit out.

"The property will be suitable for use as a public house/wine bar or similar.

"The upper floors are being redeveloped to provide 16 aparthotel rooms, increasing footfall to an already busy market town.”

For more information, call Walker Singleton on 01422 430026.

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover you can contact the Courier’s reporting team by emailing [email protected].