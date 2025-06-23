See inside Halifax's new B&M store as it opens up on Market Street

The discount retailer has opened in the space where Tesco used to be and has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme.

B&M sells a wide variety of items including groceries, health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and more.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

They chose the team from St. Augustine’s Centre to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

St. Augustine’s Centre supports local people in crisis by providing emergency food parcels and essential supplies across Calderdale. Each week, the Centre gives out food to individuals and families experiencing hardship, offering a vital safety net in difficult times. Last year, the foodbank supported hundreds of people who were struggling to make ends meet. Thanks to generous donations of food, money, and time from the local community, St. Augustine’s is able to provide practical help when it's needed most.

In addition to opening the store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

The store manager, said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.”

“A big thank you to the team at St. Augustine’s Centre Foodbank who helped us open the store; we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do.”

