The Grade II Listed building at 9 Town Hall Street, which used to be home to a branch of Lloyds Bank, is on the market for £390,000.

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, it already has planning permission to be converted into a new restaurant and bar.

But, the listing adds, it is also “considered suitable for a variety of food, drinking, leisure and retailing purposes”, subject to planning permission for such being granted.

"The property occupies a prominent position along Town Hall Street and offers a blank canvas for a variety of uses (subject to planning permission), having recently undergone refurbishments to include electrical rewiring, roof works, floor screed to the ground floor, plastering and refurbishment of the clock,” says the listing.

"Accommodation is provided over a total of four floor levels, in addition to the adjacent original clock tower which adds further unique character to the building.”

Outside, there is a car park for around 12 vehicles.

For more information, contact estate agents Walker Singleton on 01422 430000.

The building is up for sale

The building used to be a bank

The building in Sowerby Bridge