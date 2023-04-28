See inside iconic Halifax town centre five-floor former wool house now available to rent

India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax

India Buildings is at the bottom of Horton Street, opposite Halifax Railway Station, and used to house Furniture City.

The store has now moved further up Horton Street, leaving the huge building empty.

Now it has been bought by The Holdsworth Group, who have pledged to refurbish the iconic building and are offering the up to 60,000 square feet of space inside to rent.

O and C Lettings, who are advertising the building, say the space inside would be suitable for a variety of uses, including offices.

They say: “This eye-catching, Grade II listed property is made up of five substantial floors circling a central glazed courtyard.

"Originally designed as a wool warehouse, the floors are largely open plan making them ideal for conversion into a range of uses, subject to planning.

"The building includes an adjacent car park, making this one of the few town centre sites with beneficial parking.

Inside India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax town centre

"The scale of the property, and its outstanding architectural stonework make this one of the most prestigious buildings in Halifax, and most likely the region, giving instant scale and prestige to any business.”

Eva Joyce Bridal recently moved to Horton Street, Northern Power Garms is opening a shop there soon and Grayston Unity is moving to the street so that is can have bigger premises at the end of the summer.

For letting enquiries, contact Nick Holdsworth on 01422 345525.

