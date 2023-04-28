News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
4 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

See inside iconic Halifax town centre five-floor former wool house now available to rent

An eye-catching five-floor Halifax town centre building which used to be a wool house is being refurbished and made available to rent.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST
India Buildings on Horton Street in HalifaxIndia Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax
India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax

India Buildings is at the bottom of Horton Street, opposite Halifax Railway Station, and used to house Furniture City.

The store has now moved further up Horton Street, leaving the huge building empty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now it has been bought by The Holdsworth Group, who have pledged to refurbish the iconic building and are offering the up to 60,000 square feet of space inside to rent.

Most Popular

O and C Lettings, who are advertising the building, say the space inside would be suitable for a variety of uses, including offices.

They say: “This eye-catching, Grade II listed property is made up of five substantial floors circling a central glazed courtyard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Originally designed as a wool warehouse, the floors are largely open plan making them ideal for conversion into a range of uses, subject to planning.

"The building includes an adjacent car park, making this one of the few town centre sites with beneficial parking.

Inside India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax town centreInside India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax town centre
Inside India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax town centre

"The scale of the property, and its outstanding architectural stonework make this one of the most prestigious buildings in Halifax, and most likely the region, giving instant scale and prestige to any business.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eva Joyce Bridal recently moved to Horton Street, Northern Power Garms is opening a shop there soon and Grayston Unity is moving to the street so that is can have bigger premises at the end of the summer.

For letting enquiries, contact Nick Holdsworth on 01422 345525.

Read More
Where to eat in Halifax: 15 of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Halifax...
Inside India Buildings on Horton Street in HalifaxInside India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax
Inside India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Inside India Buildings on Horton Street in HalifaxInside India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax
Inside India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax
Inside India Buildings on Horton Street in HalifaxInside India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax
Inside India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax
India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax town centreIndia Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax town centre
India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax town centre
Related topics:HalifaxGrade II