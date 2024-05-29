See inside new Brighouse business Kalm as holistic wellness studio is set to open in town centre

Kalm, located on Commercial Street in the town centre, aims to provide a calming and nurturing space where individuals can escape the stress of daily life and embark on a journey of self-discovery and holistic well-being.

Danielle Best, said founder of Kalm, said: “Our mission at Kalm. is to provide the same exclusive and luxurious holistic wellness experiences found in big cities like London and Manchester to the communities in smaller towns and cities.

"We are excited to bring Kalm to Brighouse and look forward to expanding to more locations in the near future.”

The business will offer yoga sessions, sauna, an ice bath, food and drink as well as workshops.

Kalm is located above Mexi Bean Express on Commercial Street.

Residents are invited to preview the facilities and meet the team on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, from 10am to 4pm.

