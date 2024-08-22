The Fitness Lab opened June and is situated on the Armytage industrial estate, close to Brighouse town centre.

It is co-owned by Oliver Ugo Galotto, a former personal trainer from Brighouse, James Marshall from Scholes and Jonathan Hotham, from Norwod Green, who both formerly worked in construction.

"We have always been involved in sport and exercise from an early age," said James, "and have been members of several gyms over the years. It came to the point where we wanted to create a space where all niches of gym based fitness can come together in one location.

"From us having the discussion late March to us opening the beginning of June, it was a pretty tight turn around but with several teams working on top of each

other most of the time we managed to stick to the deadline."We wanted to add something beneficial to our community and to create something that people would be proud to say they were a member or whilst improving both physical and mental health in the area."

James says business has been really good so far.

"We are coming up to being open three months now in September and are nearly at 50 per cent of our overall membership target," he said.

"We are ecstatic about the feedback we have received from our members and the general public who have visited the gym.

"We truly believe we have created something one of a kind for the area,in both the look and vibe of the gym, giving a fully immersive experience.

"We stand by that we are the best value for money in the area, giving unlimited coach led functional exercise classes and open gym throughout all opening hours."We want to further build the community within the gym and expand the membership base.

"We would like to eventually expand the gym which will allow us to offer more as a club, potentially a spa and restaurant facilities."

