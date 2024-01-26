See inside refurbished Cedar Court at Ainley Top after £1.1 million refurbishment of 113-bedroom hotel

The refurbishment included bedrooms, dining, business, and lounge areas and took place over 12 months.

The new facilities include ‘The Dugout’, an underground sports-themed venue with a dedicated private bar, set to be a versatile event space for sports teams, corporate groups and members of the community to meet.

Refurbishment inside the hotel includes updated and redesigned bedrooms, meeting rooms, lounge and lobby areas, restaurant and bar, alongside a refresh of The Yorkshire Suite.

The hotel worked with local designer, Emma Jones.

Located just off the M62 between Leeds and Manchester, and a 15-minute drive from The Piece Hall, Cedar Court Huddersfield has been named as one of the organisation’s local partners.

Wayne Topley, Managing Director said: “It is fantastic to finally be able to share the refurbished Cedar Court Huddersfield space with guests, visitors and members of the local community.

"This £1.1 million investment shows our commitment to Huddersfield and the wider region.

"We are very excited to be partnering with The Piece Hall, an iconic venue which will attract thousands of music fans to Huddersfield, Halifax and Calderdale, and drive a huge boost for the local economy.”

There will be an event on Thursday, February 1 to celebrate the reopening. For details visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

