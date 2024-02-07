See inside the new Clip ‘n Climb centre in Halifax ahead of its opening this week

The facility is set to open on February 9 as part of Galactic Golf on Horton Street.

Offering 18 individual climbing challenges in total including the Ladder, the Skyscraper and Speed Climb where challengers test themselves against the clock, with four routes that are designed for two climbers including one where climbers can race each other face to face, and the test of strength and nerve Vertical Drop Slide.

Paul Ioannou, one of the owners, said: “When the opportunity to bring Clip ‘n Climb to Halifax arose, we knew it was the perfect addition to our offering.

"It’s a great family-friendly activity that can be experienced by all abilities, from young starters to experienced climbers.

"It has a positive impact on fitness and mental health and most importantly, it’s a lot of fun.”

Here are pictures inside Clip ‘n Climb in Halifax.

