Seven new contract wins secured as Brighouse communications specialist continues to grow

The agency has been appointed by direct mail provider Propack to manage all communications and social media activity for the firm which recently celebrated over 25 years in business with a £2.7m investment into new technology.

Cementing its expertise in the direct mail sector, Faith has also secured a contract renewal for long term partner, The Strategic Mailing Partnership (SMP), and will lead on refreshing the national mailing industry body’s internal and external communication strategies.

The UK’s leading annexe builder, iHus, has appointed Faith to deliver a digital media relations programme to raise its profile on a national level, improve SEO performance and drive enquiries.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faith’s Managing Director, Stefanie Hopkins

Pan-European sales and marketing specialist durhamlane has enlisted the agency for profile-building media relations, while AgriSound, a fast-growing start-up tech firm specialising in pollination management, has tasked Faith with managing all of its social media, investor and media relations to drive awareness.

In West Yorkshire, Faith will manage all communications activity for Huddersfield Unlimited, a business-led organisation which aims to promote Huddersfield as a key player in the Northern economy and beyond, as a great place to do business, ultimately attracting inward investment and enhancing the prosperity of its residents.

The agency has also been appointed as a bolt-on marketing department for Brighouse-based IT support & development firm Fusion IT, as it ramps up its communications and marketing activity ahead of its 20th anniversary in 2023.

The new client wins and contract renewal mean the agency is recruiting for an account manager and at executive level to support its continued growth.

Managing director of Faith, Stefanie Hopkins, said: “I’m delighted to welcome six new businesses to our client portfolio and to continue our partnership with the SMP.

“The appointments demonstrate the continued confidence of companies to invest in their communications activity and we’re looking forward to delivering a range of traditional and digital PR, social media and digital marketing to help build profile, improve SEO performance and put their brand, products and services in front of the right audiences.

“The team is excited to be working with such innovative and forward-thinking brands. We can’t wait to support them in expanding the way they approach their marketing strategies and help them really maximise the influence that each brand already enjoys.