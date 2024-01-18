News you can trust since 1853
Shakespeare Hotel: Forfeiture notices goes up at Halifax town centre hotel and restaurant

A Halifax town centre hotel and restaurant has been seized by the landlord.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Jan 2024, 13:03 GMT
A forfeiture notice has gone up at The Shakespeare Hotel, on Horton Street.

Dated Tuesday, it says the premises have been seized on the authority of the landlord and the lease has been forfeited.

"No unauthorised persons are permitted entry unless with the prior consent and knowledge of court enforcement specialists,” says the notice.

The Shakespeare Hotel in Halifax town centreThe Shakespeare Hotel in Halifax town centre
The Shakespeare Hotel in Halifax town centre

As well as a hotel, the site has been running as a Caribbean restaurant and last posted on social media about events there on December 29.

In the summer, it set up an alfresco an al fresco Caribbean corner with jerk chicken and reggae music.

The Courier has contacted the hotel for a comment.

