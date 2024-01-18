A Halifax town centre hotel and restaurant has been seized by the landlord.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A forfeiture notice has gone up at The Shakespeare Hotel, on Horton Street.

Dated Tuesday, it says the premises have been seized on the authority of the landlord and the lease has been forfeited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"No unauthorised persons are permitted entry unless with the prior consent and knowledge of court enforcement specialists,” says the notice.

The Shakespeare Hotel in Halifax town centre

As well as a hotel, the site has been running as a Caribbean restaurant and last posted on social media about events there on December 29.

In the summer, it set up an alfresco an al fresco Caribbean corner with jerk chicken and reggae music.