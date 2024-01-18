Shakespeare Hotel: Forfeiture notices goes up at Halifax town centre hotel and restaurant
and live on Freeview channel 276
A forfeiture notice has gone up at The Shakespeare Hotel, on Horton Street.
Dated Tuesday, it says the premises have been seized on the authority of the landlord and the lease has been forfeited.
"No unauthorised persons are permitted entry unless with the prior consent and knowledge of court enforcement specialists,” says the notice.
As well as a hotel, the site has been running as a Caribbean restaurant and last posted on social media about events there on December 29.
In the summer, it set up an alfresco an al fresco Caribbean corner with jerk chicken and reggae music.
The Courier has contacted the hotel for a comment.