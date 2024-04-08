Shakespeare Hotel: Halifax town centre hotel and restaurant where forfeiture notices went up is now for sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Shakespeare, on Horton Street, is up for sale for £49,950, according to property website Rightmove.
As reported by the Courier, notices went up at the premises in January saying they were being seized on the authority of the landlord and the lease had been forfeited.
As well as a hotel, the site had been running as a Caribbean restaurant and last summer, set up an alfresco an al fresco Caribbean corner with jerk chicken and reggae music.
According to the listing on Rightmove, the hotel has seven guest rooms and an additional manager's flat.
The listing also says that “planning has been granted for additional five rooms to be built.
"We trust that a dedicated owner proprietor could take this on themselves, exploit the businesses full potential and derive maximum profits,” says the listing.
The sale is being made via agents Alan J Picken of Ilkley.