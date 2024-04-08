Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shakespeare, on Horton Street, is up for sale for £49,950, according to property website Rightmove.

As reported by the Courier, notices went up at the premises in January saying they were being seized on the authority of the landlord and the lease had been forfeited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as a hotel, the site had been running as a Caribbean restaurant and last summer, set up an alfresco an al fresco Caribbean corner with jerk chicken and reggae music.

Inside The Shakespeare on Horton Street in Halifax

According to the listing on Rightmove, the hotel has seven guest rooms and an additional manager's flat.

The listing also says that “planning has been granted for additional five rooms to be built.

"We trust that a dedicated owner proprietor could take this on themselves, exploit the businesses full potential and derive maximum profits,” says the listing.