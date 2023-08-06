Sheesh Mahal, on King Cross Road, has been listed on property website Rightmove for £30,000.

According to the listing: “The restaurant is currently closed as the owner wishes to concentrate on other business interests he has.”

The listing says the fully-fitted and equipped 80-seat restaurant would suit any style of operation and cuisine.

The restaurant has been listed on property site Rightmove

And it was taking £10,000 to £12,000 a week before it closed.

It was refurbished five years ago, at a cost of over £130,000, and is ready for new owners to take over and trade almost immediately.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to acquire a fully-fitted restaurant at a fraction of its actual value,” says the listing.

“It is priced to sell quickly and therefore an early viewing is highly recommended.”