Sheesh Mahal: One of Halifax's favourite Indian restaurants which has done huge amount for charity has closed and is up for sale

A well-loved Halifax Indian restaurant has closed and been put up for sale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Aug 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Sheesh Mahal, on King Cross Road, has been listed on property website Rightmove for £30,000.

According to the listing: “The restaurant is currently closed as the owner wishes to concentrate on other business interests he has.”

The listing says the fully-fitted and equipped 80-seat restaurant would suit any style of operation and cuisine.

The restaurant has been listed on property site RightmoveThe restaurant has been listed on property site Rightmove
And it was taking £10,000 to £12,000 a week before it closed.

It was refurbished five years ago, at a cost of over £130,000, and is ready for new owners to take over and trade almost immediately.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to acquire a fully-fitted restaurant at a fraction of its actual value,” says the listing.

“It is priced to sell quickly and therefore an early viewing is highly recommended.”

The Sheesh Mahal team have worked with Halifax Community Fridge every Ramadan for the past three years to deliver iftar meals for those in need.

