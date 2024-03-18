Sheesh Mahal: Popular Halifax curry house which shut last year gets new lease of life reopening as a new shop
Sheesh Mahal, on King Cross Road, closed last summer and went on the market.
According to the listing of the premises on Rightmove, the owner was wanting to concentrate on other business interests he has.
The premises is not reopening as a restaurant but new signage has now gone up at the building for appliance specialists Northern Appliances.
The Sheesh Mahal team worked with Halifax Community Fridge every Ramadan to deliver iftar meals for those in need.
Halifax Community Fridge is still handing out Ramadan food boxes. Anyone who needs one can text the charity confidentially on 07724 929259 or 07718 605420.
To donate to help fund the contents of a food box, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/eq8xd-ramadhan-food-package