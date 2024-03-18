Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheesh Mahal, on King Cross Road, closed last summer and went on the market.

According to the listing of the premises on Rightmove, the owner was wanting to concentrate on other business interests he has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The premises is not reopening as a restaurant but new signage has now gone up at the building for appliance specialists Northern Appliances.

Sheesh Mahal in Halifax is becoming a new shop

The Sheesh Mahal team worked with Halifax Community Fridge every Ramadan to deliver iftar meals for those in need.

Halifax Community Fridge is still handing out Ramadan food boxes. Anyone who needs one can text the charity confidentially on 07724 929259 or 07718 605420.