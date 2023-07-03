News you can trust since 1853
Shelf Nursery offers discount on childcare to employees of Lidl, Tesco, Yorkshire Water and NHS

The Portland Nursery Group is offering a 10 per cent discount on childcare at a Shelf nursery for parents who work in businesses close to the site.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

As part of their commitment to helping local employees and parents, they are offering the discount to employees of Lidl, Tesco, Yorkshire Water and the NHS at Fairfield Nursery.

This is for children who are to start between now and March 1, 2024.

Earlier this year, Portland Nurseries Group acquired Totspot Nursery in Shelf, growing the Group from five to six settings.

Fairfield NurseryFairfield Nursery
Fairfield Nursery
Now renamed Fairfield Nursery, it is a 62-place purpose-built nursery that was established in 1995, four years after Portland Nurseries was founded in 1991, making them two of the longest established nurseries in Huddersfield and Halifax.

Joint Managing Director Anastasia Murphy said: “We understand that a lot of parents are experiencing tighter budgets with the current cost of living crisis. We want to do everything we can to make childcare more accessible and affordable for those working locally to our nursery. In 2022 we introduced a free childcare policy for all of our own employees in recognition of their hard work. We are committed to supporting working parents, especially during these trying times.”

