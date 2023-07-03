Shelf Nursery offers discount on childcare to employees of Lidl, Tesco, Yorkshire Water and NHS

As part of their commitment to helping local employees and parents, they are offering the discount to employees of Lidl, Tesco, Yorkshire Water and the NHS at Fairfield Nursery.

This is for children who are to start between now and March 1, 2024.

Earlier this year, Portland Nurseries Group acquired Totspot Nursery in Shelf, growing the Group from five to six settings.

Fairfield Nursery

Now renamed Fairfield Nursery, it is a 62-place purpose-built nursery that was established in 1995, four years after Portland Nurseries was founded in 1991, making them two of the longest established nurseries in Huddersfield and Halifax.