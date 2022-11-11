A renewed space at 13-15 Market Street returns with a bigger selection for customers and an exciting range of new brands.

For the relaunch of the store, Shoe Zone has also prepared some special offers for customers including savings on a number of Winter styles and opening offers which include £10 off selected women’s Lilley & Skinner, Relife and Heavenly Feet boots, £5 off selected kids’ styles and £5 off selected Osaga trainers.

From Monday to Saturday the store will open 9 am - 5.30 pm, and 10 am - 4 pm on Sunday.

The new look Shoezone in Halifax

Now with a refitted space and new product offering, with both branded and their own brand styles, it offers the best affordable shoe options in the local area.

Anthony Smith, Shoe Zone Chief Executive said: “It is exciting to be refitting our store in Halifax, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.”

"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them into our new store.”

Ken Gray, owner of Heavenly Feet said: "We're thrilled to be a brand that Shoe Zone is stocking at its revamped Halifax store as it opens this week.”

